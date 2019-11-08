Watch: President Trump delivers remarks at 'Black Voices for Trump' coalition launch party

[The stream is slated to start at 3:00 pm ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump delivers the opening remarks at the launch party for the "Black Voices for Trump" coalition at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia.

The coalition is designed to activate and engage black Republican voters ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

Trump is expected to address his administration's accomplishments for African Americans during his tenure, including record low unemployment and passage of the First Step Act to address criminal justice reform.

Trump faces an uphill battle if he hopes to connect with black voters ahead of the 2020 election. Republicans historically have struggled to connect with black voters since the Civil Rights era.

In 2016, Trump managed to garner 8% of the black vote, higher than Mitt Romney's 6% in the 2012 presidential election.

According to a Pew Research Center poll in 2018, 84% of African Americans identify with or lean toward the Democratic Party, compared with the 8% that identify more with Republicans. Of those, only 3% are registered Republican voters.

Vice President Mike Pence and Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson are also slated to address the audience.

