India's top court rules that disputed religious site will go to Hindus

A Hindu man walks past security personnel on a road in Ayodhya on November 9, 2019, ahead of a Supreme Court verdict on the disputed religious site.

India's Supreme Court ruled on Saturday in favor of a Hindu group in a long-running battle over a centuries-old religious site also claimed by Muslims, in a verdict that could raise tension between the two communities.

The ruling paves the way for the construction of a Hindu temple on the site in the northern town of Ayodhya, a proposal long supported by Prime Minister Narenrda Modi's ruling Hindu-nationalist party.

The five-judge bench, headed by the Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, delivered a unanimous judgement, opting to hand over the plot of just 2.77 acres (1.1 hectares) of land — about the size of a football field — to one of the Hindu groups that had staked claim to it.

The judge said a temple should be built on the disputed by forming a trust under the control of the central government.

The verdict will be seen as a political victory for Modi, who won a second term in a landslide general election win this year.

For more than seven decades, right-wing Hindu campaigners have been pushing to build a temple on the site, which they believe was the birthplace of Lord Ram, a physical incarnation of the Hindu god Vishnu.

They say the site was holy for Hindus long before the Muslim Mughals, India's most prominent Islamic rulers, built what was known as the Babri mosque there in 1528.

The mosque was razed by a Hindu mob in 1992.