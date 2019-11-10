Alibaba Singles' Day sales hit $13 billion in first hour

Workers sort packages after the "Singles Day" shopping festival at a delivery company in Hengyang in China's central Hunan province early on November 12, 2018.

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba said on Monday that sales for its annual Singles' Day shopping blitz hit 91.2 billion yuan ($13 billion) within the first hour, up 32% from last year's early haul of 69 billion yuan.

Akin to Black Friday and Cyber Monday in the United States, Singles' Day has been promoted as a shopping fest by Alibaba Chairman and Chief Executive Daniel Zhang since 2009, growing rapidly to become the world's biggest online sales event.

Also known as "Double Eleven", the festival's name originates from the calendar date 11/11, with the four ones referencing being single. Alibaba saw sales worth $30 billion on its platforms on Singles' Day last year, dwarfing $7.9 billion U.S. online sales for Cyber Monday. Yet the 27% sales growth was the lowest in the event's 10-year history, spurring a search for fresh ideas.