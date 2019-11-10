Many Americans are drowning in medical debt. Here's what to know if you need some relief

alphaspirit | Getty Images

For 137 million Americans, they can be the scariest bills to open. That's the number of adults who have faced medical financial hardship in the past year, research shows. In fact, medical debt is the top reason that people, regardless of age, would consider cashing in their 401(k)s or other retirement savings, TD Ameritrade found. And even then, raiding their long-term savings is often not enough. Separate research published this year found that 66.5% of all personal bankruptcies are tied to medical issues. It's a problem that Bliss Butler knows all too well. Butler, 59, who lives just outside of Oklahoma City, lost her job at an area museum in 2013. Because it was difficult to make her COBRA medical continuation payments, she ended up uninsured.

Then several health crises cropped up. First, Butler had a kidney stone, which required a trip to the emergency room and a hospital stay, as well as a follow-up visit to a surgery center to remove a stent. Then, she broke her leg. Because she was still in debt from her previous medical bills, she avoided taking an ambulance. She had to have surgery and that came with a hefty bill for about $60,000. Another health scare, when Butler experienced heart palpitations, sent her to the ER again. Today, Butler admits she doesn't know the full tally of her medical debts. Separate invoices appear with alarming numbers such as $36,860.75 and $19,881.58.

It's difficult to understand what they are specifically billing her for, Butler said, not to mention how much she really owes. Butler said she has already spent all of the $20,000 she had accumulated in her retirement savings. "I've never been on any kind of public assistance," she said. "I've never been on Medicaid. "I've always worked for a living."

Now, her next step is likely filing for bankruptcy. That's after years of working, being careful with her money and largely avoiding accumulating other debts. "I don't think that my particular story is that unusual," Butler said. "There are so many people that are in the same position that I am."

Know your rights

A lack of transparency when it comes to medical billing has inspired Dr. Marty Makary, professor of health policy and management at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and a surgeon at Johns Hopkins Hospital, to work to change the system.

That has included representing patients pro bono in court when hospitals sue them over unpaid bills. "We have an irrational marketplace where price gouging has become an accepted way of doing business," said Makary, who is author of the book, "The Price We Pay: What Broke American Health Care — and How to Fix It." What many consumers don't realize is that it's possible to shop around on price when it comes to the care they receive, Makary said. Costs can vary widely, from $44,000 for heart surgery at one hospital to $500,000 for the same procedure at another. And research has shown that that disparity does not reflect a difference in the quality of care, Makary said. Websites like MDSave.com and Sesame.com allow consumers to compare prices, he said. Even in an emergency situation where you need care immediately, you can take steps to protect yourself financially, he said.

Many medical providers have you sign both health-care and financial consent forms. However, you don't necessarily have to agree to both. "If you don't feel comfortable signing the form, you can put that in the signature line," Makary said. You can choose to write, "I don't feel comfortable signing my life away financially" or "Did not read" on the signature line, he said.

Negotiate your debts