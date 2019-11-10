John Bolton inks book deal as he fights court battle over impeachment testimony

Former U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton speaks at the Center for Strategic and International Studies September 30, 2019 in Washington, DC.

Former national security adviser John Bolton, who has become a significant figure in President Donald Trump's impeachment inquiry, has signed a book deal with Simon & Schuster, a source with direct knowledge of the deal told NBC News.

He is represented by the Javelin literary agency, whose clients include former FBI director James Comey and the anonymous Trump administration official who wrote "A Warning," which comes out Nov. 19.

Bolton left the White House in September after several foreign policy disagreements with the president. The new book deal is worth $2 million, officials told the Associated Press. They did not know the title or release date.

Bolton has been one of the most anticipated witnesses in the House impeachment inquiry into Trump pressuring Ukraine to investigate 2020 presidential rival and former Vice President Joe Biden. Officials have described Bolton as troubled by Trump's effort to pressure Ukraine into helping his re-election campaign.

In a letter addressed to the top lawyer for the House, Bolton's lawyer said on Friday that Bolton was "part of many relevant meetings and conversations" regarding the impeachment inquiry that haven't been made public.

Bolton has not yet testified. His lawyer Charles J. Cooper said that Bolton would be willing to talk, but only on the condition that a court rules that he should ignore the Trump administration's objections.

A House Intelligence Committee official said that Bolton's lawyer would take the House panels conducting the investigation to court if his client was subpoenaed.