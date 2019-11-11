Alibaba breaks Singles Day record of more than $30 billion in sales and climbing

A screen shows the gross merchandise volume, a measure of sales, after 12 minutes 49 seconds of Singles Day sales, as it reaches about 7,147,554,107 USD in Hangzhou in China's eastern Zhejiang province early on November 11, 2019.

Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba set a new sales record on Singles Day, the world's largest 24-hour shopping event.

Gross merchandise value (GMV), a figure that shows sales across Alibaba's various shopping platforms, surpassed last year's 213.5 billion yuan record (nearly $30.5 billion) on Monday afternoon local time, and kept rising through the rest of the day.

It was the 11th edition of the annual Singles Day event — also called the Double 11 shopping festival because it falls on Nov. 11. During the 24-hour period, which began at midnight in Singapore and Hong Kong, Alibaba offered huge discounts across its e-commerce sites such as Tmall.

Alibaba's Singles Day sales last year exceeded the spending by consumers during any single U.S. shopping holiday such as Black Friday or Cyber Monday.

To help boost sales, Alibaba expanded the number of discounted items available in this year's event and put a heavy emphasis on livestreaming via its platforms to help sell goods. Live streaming has become a big part of the shopping experience on Chinese e-commerce sites.

Online personalities often speak to their followers and talk about products as well. On Wednesday, Kim Kardashian did a livestream announcing her fragrance brand KKW will be available for sale on Tmall.