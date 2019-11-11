Amazon is launching its own grocery store in Los Angeles next year

Amazon has begun hiring for a new grocery store that's slated to open next year in a neighborhood of Los Angeles.
The store is based in Woodland Hills, according to a job posting on Amazon's website. It's the first location of what is expected to be a new chain of grocery stores launched by Amazon.
The news was first reported by CNET.
An Amazon spokesperson confirmed the store's existence in a statement to CNBC: "Amazon is opening a grocery store in Woodland Hills in 2020."
Amazon on Monday posted listings for a store leader, grocery associates and a food service associate. The new store isn't expected to use cashierless technology like what is used in Amazon Go stores. Instead, it will have a conventional checkout, the spokesperson added.
The store is located in a shopping center and may have been built in a former Toys R Us location, according to Google Maps.
Last month, The Wall Street Journal reported that Amazon had signed more than a dozen leases in the Los Angeles area as part of its plan to build out a new grocery chain separate from the Whole Foods brand. Amazon is said to be eyeing additional stores in Studio City and Irvine.
The Amazon spokesperson told CNBC the new chain will be "distinct" from Whole Foods, but declined to provide further details on what kind of products the stores will offer or future store locations. A separate report from the Journal said the new grocery brand would have a lower price point than Whole Foods.
The new store represents Amazon's latest effort to expand into brick-and-mortar retail locations. The company currently has 10 Amazon Go stores and has rolled out physical Amazon Books stores, as well as Amazon 4-star stores.