Amazon is launching its own grocery store in Los Angeles next year

After more than a year in beta, Amazon opened their cashier-less grocery store to the public

Amazon has begun hiring for a new grocery store that's slated to open next year in a neighborhood of Los Angeles.

The store is based in Woodland Hills, according to a job posting on Amazon's website. It's the first location of what is expected to be a new chain of grocery stores launched by Amazon.

The news was first reported by CNET.

An Amazon spokesperson confirmed the store's existence in a statement to CNBC: "Amazon is opening a grocery store in Woodland Hills in 2020."

Amazon on Monday posted listings for a store leader, grocery associates and a food service associate. The new store isn't expected to use cashierless technology like what is used in Amazon Go stores. Instead, it will have a conventional checkout, the spokesperson added.

The store is located in a shopping center and may have been built in a former Toys R Us location, according to Google Maps.