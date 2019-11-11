Cramer's lighting round: The fossil fuels sector is in the house of pain

Crispr Therapeutics: "Everybody likes Crispr. I find it to be very risky. I'm going to say that as long as you recognize it's a pure spec, I'm O.K., but otherwise no."

BP: "I've been very disappointed in all fossil fuels. ... I'm not going to let anybody else get into that chamber of" the house of pain.

Organigram: "No. We're not doing any cannabis. I mean until we see Canopy bottom, this group is just ... I'm not letting you in it."

Grocery Outlet: "I think it's terrific. I like Grocery, I liked it before this quarter and I like it again."

State Street: "No, I want to own regular banks here. I like J. P. Morgan. Hey, call me old fashion. I think [CEO Jamie Morgan's] doing a great job."

Revolve Group: "This stock keeps going down. ... I like Revolve, I am alone though. So remember: could be more pain."

Dish Network: "Very, very smart management. Can't think of a reason for it to go up. ... I can't recommend it, I just can't because I don't like the balance sheet and there's just too many things that have to go right."

Marketaxess: "I like that stock very much."

Brookfield Infrastructure: "I think that one could be peaking out, too."