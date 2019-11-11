Gen Z shoppers grew up online but don't like to shop there. This holiday, they'll be at the mall

Generation Z may be the first generation to have grown up with cellphones and laptops, but that doesn't mean they'll do their holiday shopping online.

The young generation is less likely than millennials and Generation X to shop online, according to a report from The NPD Group based on online surveys of 3,485 consumers in September.

This is in part due to the younger generation's lack of credit cards and funds, as well as how they see shopping as a form of entertainment, said Marshal Cohen, chief industry advisor of The NPD Group.

"College students are coming home, and now they have the opportunity to shop with either family or friends," Cohen said. "The mall isn't just about shopping."

He added that they like to use the mall as a spot to hangout and grab a bite to eat.

Younger shoppers are also still in "discovery mode," said Stephanie Wissink, a Jefferies analyst. They're still forming their opinion on brands.

"The discovery process in stores is a lot more immersive," Wissink said. "The trial, the try on, the socialization of having others shopping with you."