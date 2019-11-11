T-Mobile CEO John Legere had talks to become new CEO of WeWork

WeWork has spoken to T-Mobile CEO John Legere about possibly taking over the embattled co-working company, sources told CNBC's David Faber Monday. The Wall Street Journal first reported that the talks took place.

Shares of T-Mobile slid as much as 2.6% on the news.

Faber reported Monday that WeWork is conducting a search for a CEO and Legere is among several candidates being considered for the position. The search is still ongoing and no decision has been made yet, sources said.

Representatives from T-Mobile and WeWork were not immediately available for comment. SoftBank representatives declined to comment.

WeWork has been searching for a new CEO following the departure of former CEO Adam Neumann in September. Co-CEOs Artie Minson and Sebastian Gunningham took over after Neumann exited the company.

T-Mobile and WeWork have leadership in place that run in similar circles. SoftBank, which took control of WeWork last month, is a majority owner of Sprint and played a role in installing Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure. Claure, who was recently named WeWork's executive chairman, helped orchestrate the $26 billion merger with T-Mobile, which is widely expected to be approved.

Legere is expected to step down as T-Mobile's CEO once the deal with Sprint is complete. Faber that T-Mobile President and COO Mike Sievert is expected to take over as CEO once the deal closes.

--CNBC's Sally Shin contributed to this report.﻿