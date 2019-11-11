This is one retailer trick you don't want to fall for this holiday season

Holiday shoppers at the Time Warner Center in New York.

You've likely heard the pitch, "Would you like to apply for a store card?" as you're making purchases.

Many times, you should just say no to that offer, new research shows.

That's because many stores will try to lure customers with terms like "0% interest" or "special financing." Once the initial time period ends, that low introductory deal turns into something much worse, including retroactive interest applied to the initial amount you charged.

For example, if you buy an $800 TV and have a $20 balance when a six-month introductory offers runs out, you will be charged interest on the entire $800 purchase.

"That extends the timeline you had thought that you would be paid off by that much longer," said Jill Gonzalez, senior analyst at personal finance website WalletHub.

WalletHub found that shoppers can spend as much as 27.5 times more on interest with deferred-interest deals compared to a 0% credit card.