Walgreens shares jump on report of formal offer from KKR to go private

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance jumped more than 5% Monday after Bloomberg reported that private equity firm KKR has formally made an offer to buy the international pharmacy giant, citing people familiar with the matter.

Walgreens has been weighing whether to take the company private in what would be the largest leveraged buyout in history, people familiar with the situation told CNBC last week.

KKR has a history with the retailer. In 2007, it bought Alliance Boots in partnership with Stefano Pessina, then the executive chairman of Alliance Boots, and other investors.

CNBC last week reported that KKR was one of the firms looking at a deal to take Walgreens private.

—CNBC's Lauren Hirsch contributed to this report