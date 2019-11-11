Watch SpaceX launch another 60 Starlink satellites and attempt a new rocket landing record

[The stream is slated to begin at 9:40 a.m. EST. Please refresh the page if you do not see the player above.] SpaceX is set to launch another 60 of its own internet satellites on Monday morning from Cape Canaveral, Florida, in a mission that will also set company records for reusing its rockets. Starlink represents SpaceX's ambitious plant to create an interconnected network of as many as 30,000 satellites, to beam high-speed internet to consumers anywhere in the world. This is the second full launch of Starlink satellites, as SpaceX launched the first batch of 60 in May. The company sees while SpaceX works toward its goal of flying humans to and from Mars.

Monday's launch also represents the fourth mission for SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket booster, which landed and was reused after three previous launches. The booster, the large bottom portion of the rocket, previously launched satellites and then landed successfully for missions in July 2018, October 2018 and February 2019. Additionally, SpaceX is using a fairing (the rocket's nosecone) that the company fished out the Atlantic Ocean after a mission in April. The company has been working to catch the fairing halves in a net strung above the decks of two boats, using parachutes and onboard guidance systems to slowly fly the fairings back into the nets. SpaceX caught its first fairing half on a boat in June.

A stack of 60 SpaceX Starlink satellites float in space before deploying during the company's first mission in May. SpaceX | gif by @thesheetztweetz | CNBC

The company has raised more than $1.3 billion this year to build both Starship, the massive rocket it wants to use to fly people to the moon and Mars, and Starlink. The company is building multiple Starship rockets at once, as founder Elon Musk has the company on an ambitious timeline to begin launching Starship regularly and prove that it can be reused easily, like an aircraft. SpaceX President Gywnne Shotwell in October told a crowd of investors in New York City that SpaceX aims to "get to a cadence of launching 60 every other week to fill out the constellation" for Starlink.