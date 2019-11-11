Watch: Trump becomes first sitting president to attend New York's Veterans Day Parade

[The stream is slated to start at 10:30 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump is set to give a speech at New York City's Veterans Day parade on Monday, becoming the first sitting president to attend the event in its 100-year history.

Organizers have invited every president over the last 25 years to the parade, and Trump was the first to accept. The parade is expected to draw 25,000 participants marching along Fifth Avenue, where a Trump attorney said the president could shoot someone and not be criminally charged while in office.

Trump will deliver opening remarks addressing veterans and military officials.

The parade "is a non-partisan, non-political event, and may not be used as a platform for any other purpose or political agenda," according to its official website.

Constellations Group founder and veteran's advocate Bill White told "Fox & Friends" last Wednesday that Trump in 1993 "wrote a ginormous check" and "saved the Veterans Day Parade."

"He has been a friend to our veterans for many, many, many years," White said. "We are so grateful to our president. We have a great commander-in-chief. There's going to be 30,000 veterans, 400 military units."

"And it's our 100th anniversary," he continued.

Last year, Trump missed a commemoration in France for U.S. soldiers and marines who were killed during World War I, citing rain as the reason he couldn't fly there from Paris.

He also skipped out on visiting the Arlington Cemetery on Veterans Day, for which he later apologized.

