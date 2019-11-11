Woody Allen and Amazon settle $68 million legal battle over canceled movie contract

Movie director Woody Allen and Amazon's content arm have settled a $68 million legal battle after the U.S. company canceled a contract at the start of this year.

Allen sued Amazon for allegedly breaching the four-picture deal, which was to "finance and distribute his future films and to be his 'home' for the rest of his career," according to the suit, filed in February.

But in papers filed Friday, the two parties agreed the case should be dismissed, according to an AP report. Terms were not disclosed.

Allen alleged that he had completed the movie "A Rainy Day in New York," and spent more than $20 million in doing so before Amazon canceled its release and shelved a deal for three more movies, according to the suit.

Allen's suit said that Amazon had backed out of the deals because of "a 25-year old, baseless allegation against Mr Allen, but that allegation was already well known to Amazon (and the public) before Amazon entered into four separate deals with Mr Allen." Allen's daughter Dylan Farrow accused her father of molesting her in an attic in 1992 when she was 7 years old, an allegation Allen has repeatedly denied.

In April, Amazon's attorney Robert Klieger said that Allen's comments about the #MeToo movement breached the deal, citing a magazine article in which he stated: "You don't want it to lead to a witch-hunt atmosphere, a Salem atmosphere, where every guy in an office who winks at a woman is suddenly having to call a lawyer to defend himself."

Allen's company, Gravier Productions, got an international release for "A Rainy Day in New York," including France, Italy and Hong Kong.

Representatives for Amazon and Allen had not responded to CNBC's request for comment at the time of publication.