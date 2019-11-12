Brooklyn Nets CEO David Levy reportedly stepping down after less than two months on the job

David Levy is stepping down as CEO of the Brooklyn Nets and Barclays Center, less than two months into his tenure with the team, he told Bloomberg in an interview.
"We mutually agreed to part ways," Levy said in the interview, declining to comment further.
Levy also served as president of J Tsai Sports, the investment and holding vehicle controlled by Nets owner and Alibaba co-founder Joseph Tsai. Levy's responsibilities included overseeing "all business, revenue, strategy and operations for the franchise and arena," according to the Sept. 18 announcement of his hiring.
Oliver Weisberg, CEO of J Tsai Sports, will reportedly take over as interim CEO of the team.
"It's important that ownership and management are completely aligned on our go-forward plan," he told Bloomberg in a statement. Weisberg is also CEO of Joe Tsai's family office.
Before joining the Nets and Barclays Center, Levy spent 32 years at Turner Broadcasting, serving as president of the media giant for six years.
Neither the Brooklyn Nets nor Barclays Center immediately returned requests for comment from CNBC.
Read the full Bloomberg story here.