Brooklyn Nets CEO David Levy reportedly stepping down after less than two months on the job

David Levy, chief executive officer of Brooklyn Nets and Barclays Center, speaks during the Power of Data: Sooner Than You Think global technology conference in the Brooklyn borough of New York, U.S., on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019.

David Levy is stepping down as CEO of the Brooklyn Nets and Barclays Center, less than two months into his tenure with the team, he told Bloomberg in an interview.

"We mutually agreed to part ways," Levy said in the interview, declining to comment further.

Levy also served as president of J Tsai Sports, the investment and holding vehicle controlled by Nets owner and Alibaba co-founder Joseph Tsai. Levy's responsibilities included overseeing "all business, revenue, strategy and operations for the franchise and arena," according to the Sept. 18 announcement of his hiring.