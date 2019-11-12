A look inside Starbucks' newest Reserve Roastery in Chicago

Source: Starbucks

Chicago's "Magnificent Mile" will soon have another attraction. The largest-ever Starbucks, housed inside Crate & Barrel's former flagship location on Michigan Avenue, will open its doors on Friday. The Reserve Roastery's 35,000 square feet and five floors house three coffee bars, a cocktail bar and an artisan bakery and cafe. The Chicago location is the company's sixth roastery. Other locations include Tokyo, New York and Milan. Each roastery is much larger than a typical cafe and is designed to pay homage to the culture and history of the city. Starbucks spokeswoman Maggie Jantzen said that the average Roastery customers spends three to four times more money than at a typical Starbucks cafe. Roasteries, on average, can see more than 8,000 visitors per day. Take a look inside:

Largest coffee bean cask

Source: Starbucks

In addition to being its largest-ever cafe, the Chicago Roastery will also host its tallest cask. Freshly roasted coffee beans will rest in the 56-foot-tall bronze container before being used in drinks.

Curved escalator

Source: Starbucks

According to Starbucks, the Chicago Roastery also has the first curved escalator in the Midwest. Customers will have a 360-degree view of the roasting and brewing process happening on the first floor as the escalator carries them around the roastery's cask to the second floor.

Unique drinks — and gelato

Source: Starbucks

The fourth floor hosts a bar dedicated to barrel-aged beverages. Spirit-free coffee drinks that will be available include a cold brew aged in whiskey barrels and mulled spiced coffee. Cocktails crafted by local mixologists will also be available on the fourth floor at the roastery's Arriviamo Bar. On the third floor's Experiential Coffee Bar, customers can eat liquid nitrogen gelato. The Chicago Reserve Roastery will be the only U.S. location to offer the treat.

Artwork

Source: Starbucks