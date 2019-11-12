Treasury yields lower as investors focus on US-China trade deal

At around 01:00 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note , which moves inversely to price, was lower at around 1.9295%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also lower at around 2.4066%.

Market players are following U.S.-China trade discussions, amid some concerns regarding plans to sign a trade deal in the coming weeks. President Donald Trump said Friday that he had not agreed to scrap tariffs on Chinese goods – His comments followed news earlier last week, from the Chinese commerce ministry saying that both sides had agreed to cancel existing tariffs in phases.

This trade uncertainty is boosting appetite for safer assets, such as U.S. Treasuries.

On the data front, the calendar is thin, with only the NFIB Survey due at 06:00 a.m. ET.

There are also a few Fed speeches scheduled for Tuesday. Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida will speak at 05:30 a.m. ET and Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker is giving a speech in New York at 08:30 a.m. ET.

The Treasury is auctioning $87 billion in 12 and 26-week bills.