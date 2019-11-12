Trump advisor Kudlow teases middle class tax cut as 2020 campaign heats up

President Donald Trump's top economic advisor, Larry Kudlow, hinted at a middle-class tax cut Tuesday as the president searches for an edge in his 2020 reelection bid.

With just under a year until voters decide whether Trump gets a second term in the White House, the National Economic Council Director said "the president has asked me to pursue something called Tax Cuts 2.0." While a Washington Post report published Tuesday said Trump would propose a 15% middle-class rate, Kudlow told CNBC it is "way too soon" to get into specifics of a plan.

"We're in very preliminary stages right now," Kudlow said in a "Closing Bell" interview, noting that he has spoken to lawmakers and administration officials about a tax proposal. "This thing will not be completed for many months, as I say, it will be released as a strategic pro-growth document for the campaign. We want to see middle-income taxpayers get the lowest possible rates."

It's doubtful a Democratic-controlled House, which is conducting impeachment hearings into the president, would pass such a tax cut and give Trump an apparent victory heading into the 2020 election.

The White House has teased middle class tax relief repeatedly since Republicans passed their 2017 tax law. Just before last year's midterm elections, Trump pledged to cut middle-class taxes by 10%.

Nothing came of the promise.