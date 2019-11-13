Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Apple, Nike, Take-Two Interactive & more

Tim Cook at the Apple launch event in Cupertino Calif. on Sept. 10th, 2019.

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Wednesday:

RBC said in its initiation of Apple that the company has strength in its balance sheet to deliver significant cash flow back to shareholders.

"With arguably the world's most popular consumer product providing a stable foundation, AAPL has avenues for deeper integration into its customers' lives and the balance sheet strength to return significant cash flow to shareholders. Tariffs, success/costs of new service offerings, and phone cycle slowdown concerns likely to headline investor worries, but our longer-term outlook remains favorable."

