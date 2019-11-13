Auto parts companies show off new electric technology at SEMA show in Vegas

Mustang Lithium Source: Ford

The new 2020 Shelby GT500, at 760 horsepower, is the most powerful, street-legal Mustang Ford has ever produced. But last week, the automaker pulled the wraps off another version of the classic "pony car" that makes it look almost anemic by comparison. Not surprisingly, Ford introduced the 900 horsepower Mustang Lithium at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas, the annual gathering hosted by the Specialty Equipment Market Association where performance has long been king. Everywhere you turned at the Las Vegas Convention Center last week, you would find hot rods, sports cars, drag strip racers and the parts and accessories to give them even more muscle. But what took SEMA show-goers by surprise is the fact that that the Mustang Lithium — which Ford describes as a "one-off prototype" — doesn't have a classic V-8 engine under its hood but a twin-motor electric drive system. And it isn't alone. Chevrolet came to SEMA with a prototype called the E-10 powered by an "eCrate" electric drive system that may soon be added to its own performance parts catalog. SEMA itself set up an exhibit showcasing the potential for electric drive technology. "The aftermarket industry is endlessly creative, and it's just beginning to wake up to the potential performance of electric vehicles," said Chris Kersting, president and CEO of SEMA, which represents companies that make or trade specialty parts and accessories used to customize cars and trucks.

Chevrolet E-10 Concept Source: Chevrolet

SEMA members are expected to generate $44.7 billion in business in the U.S. alone this year, up from $42.92 billion in 2018. To put that into perspective, the movie industry generated a record $41.7 billion last year — worldwide. The aftermarket organization's members are a diverse group, producing everything from in-car air fresheners to roof racks and trailer hitches. But performance is the heart of SEMA and one of the segment's biggest money makers. Walk through the halls of the convention center and you'd catch whiffs of high-octane gasoline and plenty of talk about crate motors, turbo and superchargers and the other, traditional accoutrements of performance. Until recently, there was little discussion of electric drive technology, Kersting told CNBC, simply because there haven't been many electric vehicles on the market. Over the last several years, a small cadre of SEMA members have begun exploring the opportunities battery power offers. Hawthorne, CA-based Unplugged Performance now offers an extensive array of "mods" for various Tesla products, including brake and suspension upgrades, exterior parts and panels and, if you wish, a complete makeover of their interiors. "It's the wild, wild West when it comes to electrification," CJ Whelan said in an interview. His Colorado start-up, CJ3 EV, will take your BMW 3-Series, Chevrolet Camaro, Porsche 911 — even a '37 Ford hot rod — pull out its gas engine and replace it with a completely new electric drive system.

