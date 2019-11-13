Semiconductor stocks' epic rally has room to run, if history is any guide

Semiconductor stocks have been soaring. This year the ETF that tracks the sector, the Van Eck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, has jumped roughly 50%. In the last month alone, the ETF has gained over 9%.

Among the stocks leading the chip sector higher: Advanced Micro Devices, Universal Display and Marvell Technology. Each has posted gains of around 20% in the past four weeks.

The rally could still have room to run, if recent market history is any guide. Two weeks after similar gains in the Van Eck semiconductor ETF, the bullish trend tends to continue.

The ETF trades positively 83% of the time, while adding another 2%, according to a CNBC analysis of Kensho, a hedge fund trading tool. The top-performing semiconductor stocks are Skyworks Solutions, Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Products.

The strength in chip stocks also bodes well for the market. The S&P 500 performs well in these periods, with the index trading positively 92% of the time.