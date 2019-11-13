Cramer's lightning round: I want you to own Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola: "[CEO] James Quincey's doing a darn good job. I think the company has got a great long-term projection. It yields 3%. He's reinventing the company. Wasn't the greatest quarter in the world, I liked Pepsi's quarter more, but I want you to own Coke. I'm not going to tell you to sell it. I think it's too well run."

Mettler-Toledo: "It's good, but when I think of instrumentation I think Danaher."

Icahn Enterprises: "It has a high yield, but I can't really tell what it owns. I like to recommend stocks where I actually know what they own, but I do know that Carl Icahn's a very good investor."

Bed Bath & Beyond: "I keep hoping it goes back to $13 — to below $13 — but it hasn't done that yet."

Reata Pharmaceuticals: "I got to do some work on that."