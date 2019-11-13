Elon Musk blames Brexit for decision to build new Tesla factory in Germany instead of UK

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has blamed Brexit as the reason why the firm chose Germany rather than Britain as the country to launch its new Gigafactory.

Musk told trade magazine Auto Express that uncertainty over the U.K.'s decision to withdraw from the European Union "made it too risky" to establish its European battery facility in the country.

The new plant is set to be built in Berlin, while Tesla also plans to create an engineering and design center in the German capital. Musk said another factor behind the decision to place it there was due to Germany's engineering prowess — the country is home to two of the world's largest carmakers, Volkswagen and Daimler.