Europe is not headed for a 'digital war' with the US, Dutch minister says

Europe is concerned that some U.S. tech companies may not be taking the proper steps needed to protect the personal information of its citizens, a Dutch politician said on Wednesday.

But that does not mean Europe and the United States are headed for a "digital war" over the ownership of consumer data, Raymond Knops, minister of the interior and kingdom relations in the Netherlands, told CNBC's "Squawk Box."

Knops, the state secretary, took over the ministerial role from Kajsa Ollongren in November.

"What you can see is that Europe is self-confident about how we deal with our data and the data of our citizens," Knops said. Last year, the EU's General Data Protection Regulation went into law, giving individuals sweeping new powers in controlling their data, including the right to demand companies tell them how that information is used.

"What we want is to protect this data of civilians, not be used too easily by private companies. Especially, when there was no consent from these people to deal with this data," Knops added.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel this week urged Europe to take control of its data from U.S. tech giants. She said the European Union should claim "digital sovereignty" by building its own technology products to manage data and reduce dependency on the likes of Amazon, Google, and Microsoft, the Financial Times reported.

Lawmakers in Europe are likely to keep big American tech firms under close scrutiny, according to experts.