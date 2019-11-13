Fed's Powell says interest rates unlikely to change as long as growth continues

The Federal Reserve is unlikely to adjust interest rates anytime soon so long as the economy remains along its present path, central bank Chairman Jerome Powell said Wednesday.

In commentary he provided to the Joint Economic Committee of Congress, Powell reiterated a stance he outlined a few weeks ago that the Fed's moves this year toward more accommodative monetary policy have helped support an economy that continues to grow. He noted that Fed moves tend to have a lagged effect, meaning that it will take time to assess what impact they are having.

"We see the current stance of monetary policy as likely to remain appropriate as long as incoming information about the economy remains broadly consistent with our outlook of moderate economic growth, a strong labor market, and inflation near our symmetric 2 percent objective," he said in prepared remarks.

The Fed has cut its benchmark rate three times this year to its current target range of 1.5% to 1.75%. While the fed funds rate specifically sets the rate banks charge each other for very short-term lending, it also is tied to multiple forms of consumer debt.

Following the late-October Federal Open Market Committee, Powell said he sees the economy as "being in a good place" and unlikely to need more stimulus if the data stays consistent.

"Looking ahead, my colleagues and I see a sustained expansion of economic activity, a strong labor market, and inflation near our symmetric 2 percent objective as most likely," he said in his Wednesday remarks. "This favorable baseline partly reflects the policy adjustments that we have made to provide support for the economy."