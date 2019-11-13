Ferrari unveils new 600-horsepower 'Roma' model

Ferrari unveiled a new front-engine V-8 powerhouse called "the Roma" on Wednesday in its namesake city, expanding its offering of more comfortable touring rides.
The company isn't saying much yet about the Roma, its price or its exact features. But the car looks a bit like a coupe version of the company's popular Portofino convertible.
It's powered by the company's popular twin-turbo V-8 that makes 611 horsepower and is coupled with an 8-speed gearbox introduced in the company's SF90 Stradale model. It goes from 0 to 62 mph in 3.4 seconds.
Ferrari teased the launch Tuesday with a picture of an Italian café table, with a cappuccino and pair of designer sunglasses and the words "La Nuova Dolce Vita," playing off director Federico Fellini's iconic 1960 film about Rome called "LA Dolce Vita."
Following the launch in Rome, Ferrari said: "With its distinctive flair and style, the car is a contemporary representation of the carefree, pleasurable way of life that characterized Rome in the 1950s and 1960s. The Ferrari Roma offers discerning clients the finesse and refinement that brings the concept of "la Dolce Vita" right up to date."
The Roma is the fifth new car launched by Ferrari this year as the company looks to continue its growth and profits.