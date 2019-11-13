Diplomat Bill Taylor reveals Trump discussed Biden probe with EU ambassador day after July 25 Ukraine call

Bill Taylor, acting U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, center, arrives for a House Intelligence Committee impeachment inquiry hearing in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. Andrew Harrer | Bloomberg | Getty Images

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump's top envoy to Ukraine, William Taylor, revealed new details Wednesday about a phone call that happened a day after the president spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, which led to House Democrats' impeachment inquiry. The July 26 discussion between Trump and Gordon Sondland, U.S. ambassador the European Union, was focused on the president's demand that Ukraine investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, his potential rival in the 2020 presidential election, Taylor said in congressional testimony during the first public impeachment hearing.

The conversation, which was not previously reported, raises new questions about Sondland's conversations with Trump during the time the president was freezing nearly $400 million in congressionally appropriated aid to Ukraine. "Last Friday, a member of my staff told me of events that occurred on July 26," Taylor testified on Day 1 of the public hearings on impeachment. During that part of July, Taylor said he had been visiting the front lines of fighting between Ukrainian soldiers and Russian backed separatists in eastern Ukraine. "While Ambassador Volker and I visited the front, this member of my staff accompanied Ambassador Sondland" to a meeting with a top Ukrainian official in Kyiv, Taylor said.

Ukrainian Ambassador William Taylor testifies during the first public hearings held by the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence as part of the impeachment inquiry into US President Donald Trump, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, November 13, 2019. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds | AFP | Getty Images