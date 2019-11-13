Adam Schiff says he won't permit GOP naming the Ukraine whistleblower in Trump impeachment hearings

Representative Adam Schiff, a Democrat from California and chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, waits for the start of an impeachment inquiry hearing in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., warned Republicans on Wednesday not to reveal the identity of the whistleblower whose bombshell complaint helped launch an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

"We will not permit the outing of the whistleblower," Schiff said in response to questions from Republican panel members at the start of the first public hearing in the impeachment probe.

"If necessary, I will intervene" to prevent the identity of the whistleblower from being shared in the public hearing, Schiff said. "Otherwise, I want members to feel free to ask any questions they like."

The whistleblower, who has been reported as a CIA employee who had worked in the White House, raised alarms about Trump's July 25 call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, which was held while a multimillion-dollar military aid package to Ukraine was being withheld without clear explanation by the Trump administration.

Trump asked Zelenskiy in that call to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, who at the time was the frontrunner in the Democratic presidential primary, and his son, Hunter. Trump also requested that Zelenskiy "do us a favor though" and investigate a conspiracy theory about Ukraine's alleged interference in the 2016 election.

Top Ukraine diplomat William Taylor and senior State Department official George Kent testified publicly Wednesday, becoming the first witnesses to do so and marking the next chapter of the impeachment investigation that Trump and Republicans have decried as a "sham."

Kent and Taylor both previously testified behind closed doors that Trump's associates, including his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, had been involved in the campaign to pressure Ukraine to announce the investigations Trump sought.

Schiff, who opened the hearing by laying out a timeline of Trump's efforts toward Ukraine, was interrupted early in the hearing by Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., about the potential witnesses that Republicans had requested.

She then asked whether witnesses will be prohibited from answering GOP members' questions.

"The only times I prevented witnesses from answering questions" in prior closed-door hearings "was when it was apparent that members were seeking to out the whistleblower," Schiff responded.

"We will do everything necessary to protect the whistleblower's identity, and I'm disturbed to hear members of the committee who have in the past voiced strong support for whistleblower protections, seek to undermine those protections by outing the whistleblower," he added.

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, who is seen as an aggressive defender of Trump and had been called onto the Intelligence Committee as a substitute for another Republican, then chimed in.

"You are the only member who knows who that individual is," Jordan said, referring to the whistleblower, "and your staff is the only staff of any member of Congress who has had a chance to talk with that individual. We would like that opportunity. When might that happen in this proceeding today?"

Jordan was likely making a reference to reports that the whistleblower had contacted a member of Schiff's staff for guidance before filing the complaint.

Schiff shot back: "First, as the gentlemen knows, that's a false statement. I do not know the identity of the whistleblower and I'm determined to make sure the identity is protected."

But, the chairman added, "you'll have an opportunity after the witnesses have testified to make a motion to subpoena any witness and compel a vote."