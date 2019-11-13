Twinkies cereal is now in the works

Hostess fans can rejoice that another one of their favorite snacks will be transformed into a bite-sized cereal version.

Post Holdings and Hostess Brands announced Wednesday that Twinkies Cereal will debut in grocery stores in late December.

When asked what inspired the concept of a cereal version of Twinkies, Meredith Suffron, senior director of brand management for Post, told CNBC, "when thinking about what was next, Twinkies was the most logical choice."

"Knowing how much excitement was generated when the Twinkies snack cake made its comeback in 2013, we knew fans would love a cereal version of this beloved snack," Suffron said.

The cereal is intended to emulate the classic sponge cake snack in all aspects, including taste and the oblong shape, according to the press release.

"In developing a cereal version of the iconic Twinkies, our top priority was focused on delivering the great Twinkies flavor in each bite," Josh Jans, brand manager of cereal partnerships at Post, said in the company's joint press release. "We think fans will find that it not only tastes great with milk but also outside the bowl."

Post is trading up approximately 0.32% Wednesday, while Hostess jumped about 2.63% from the open.

This is not the first time the brands have collaborated to turn snacks into cereal. In January, the two companies teamed up to bring a cereal version of Hostess' Honey Bun and Donettes to the grocery aisle.