US-China trade talks hit snag over agriculture purchases, other issues, according to report

The high-stakes trade negotiations between the U.S. and China hit a snag over Chinese purchases of American agriculture products and other core issues, according to the Wall Street Journal.

China has agreed to buy up to $50 billion in U.S. farm goods as part of the so-called phase one trade deal, President Donald Trump claimed last month. But the WSJ reported China is hesitant to commit to a specific amount of agricultural products.

Beijing is showing also resistance over U.S. demands for more tech transfer restrictions and a strong enforcement mechanism for the deal, according to the WSJ, citing a person familiar with the talks.

The two countries reached a truce last month and started working to finalize a limited trade agreement which is expected to be signed later this month. China is insisting on a rollback in existing tariffs as part of that deal, but the U.S. has showed opposition to such a removal

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told CNBC on Tuesday there will be no tariff adjustments until trade deal with China is made. He added the two sides have made progress on IP theft, financial services, currency stability, commodities and agriculture.

The Trump administration has slapped tariffs on more than $500 billion in Chinese goods, while Beijing has put duties on about $110 billion in American products.

—Click here to read the original Wall Street Journal story.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.