Here's what every major analyst expects from Nvidia's earnings report after the bell

Jensen Huang, president and CEO of Nvidia, speaks during the company's event at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas on Jan. 6, 2019.

Wall Street analysts are expecting big things from Nvidia when the chip maker reports its third-quarter earnings on Thursday after the bell. Many analysts are telling clients they think the company is just hitting its stride and is poised to build on its success over the last several quarters.

But first they say they want to see continued growth surrounding the company's three main businesses including data center, gaming, and automotive. Analysts also will be looking for commentary on the U.S.-China trade war and watching for any hint as to when or if the company plans to debut any new products.

The stock has been on a tear of late and is up 40% since the company reported second quarter earnings back in August.

Here's what every major analyst expects from Nvidia earnings: