Monetary policy should not be designed for banks, BNP Paribas chairman says

In an era of negative interest rates in Europe, monetary policy should not be geared towards appeasing the banking sector, BNP Paribas Chairman Jean Lemierre has said.

Speaking to CNBC's Annette Weisbach at the BNP Conference in London on Thursday, Lemierre said the ECB (European Central Bank) was moving in the right direction with its latest rate cut and substantial bond buying package, but "can't be alone" in efforts to stimulate the European economy.

European banking chiefs have long bemoaned long-term low and negative interest rates as placing a burdensome squeeze on lenders' profits, but Lemierre insisted it is the role of banks to adapt to a changing monetary environment.

"It is not easy, but our job is to adapt and monetary policy shouldn't be designed for banks," Lemierre said, adding that lenders should have the "appropriate business model in this environment by product and by region."

"We need to reduce costs and we need to move more digital," he suggested. "The banking sector should not be a toll on the economy, but a support to the economy."