Cramer's lightning round: I want you to buy CVS

Tyler Clifford@_TylerTheTyler_
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Lannett: "I don't like the specialty pharma sector. I mean we've got so many good pharmaceutical companies. I'm liking Novartis. I know it's got the black eye from that one test, that one drug ... but I think Nvartis is a better bet."

CVS Health: "I want you to buy it."

Procter & Gamble: "Procter and Gamble's a great American company with a terrific buy back and unbelievable management by [CEO] David Taylor. I say buy, buy, buy."

Idexx Laboratories: "I like the long-term story there, but you're right. They have a new CEO and I do not know him. ... so I'm kind of reserving judgment for now."

Cramer's lightning round: I want you to buy CVS
Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of CVS Health and Novartis.

