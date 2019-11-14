Cramer's lightning round: I want you to buy CVS

Lannett: "I don't like the specialty pharma sector. I mean we've got so many good pharmaceutical companies. I'm liking Novartis. I know it's got the black eye from that one test, that one drug ... but I think Nvartis is a better bet."
CVS Health: "I want you to buy it."
Procter & Gamble: "Procter and Gamble's a great American company with a terrific buy back and unbelievable management by [CEO] David Taylor. I say buy, buy, buy."
Idexx Laboratories: "I like the long-term story there, but you're right. They have a new CEO and I do not know him. ... so I'm kind of reserving judgment for now."
Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of CVS Health and Novartis.
