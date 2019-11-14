No more surrender for Brexit Party's Farage in British election

Nigel Farage, leader of the Brexit Party, reacts as he speaks to members of the media at a European Parliamentary elections count centre in Southampton, U.K., on Sunday, May 26, 2019.

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage on Thursday rejected demands to further help British Prime Minister Boris Johnson by pulling out of contests with the opposition Labour Party, saying his aim was to win enough parliamentary seats to hold Johnson to account.

The Dec. 12 election will define the fate of Brexit: Johnson says he will get Brexit done by the end of January if he wins while Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has promised to renegotiate the current exit deal and then hold another referendum.

Both supporters and opponents of the EU divorce say the election is their last real chance to either deliver on the 2016 Brexit referendum or to prevent what some see as Britain's worst strategic blunder since the 1956 Suez crisis.

In the most significant move of the election to date, Farage on Monday agreed to stand down 317 Brexit Party candidates in Conservative-held seats, a step that could pave the way for a majority in parliament for the Brexit deal Johnson negotiated.

Farage, cast by supporters as the "godfather of Brexit", has come under intense pressure from some powerful Brexit supporters and the governing Conservative Party to stand down more. He has until 1600 GMT on Thursday to withdraw more candidates.

"What we now have to do is to hold Boris to account to make sure we get a proper Brexit and that is my job," Farage said. "The Conservatives want a Conservative majority in parliament, not a Brexit majority in parliament."

Farage, 55, said a deal with the Conservatives could have been done but that Johnson's party did not want the Brexit Party to get seats in parliament.

"The probability is that this election is going to come up with a very binary outcome," said Britain's leading psephologist, John Curtice.

"It is either going to be a Boris majority and we are heading out of the European Union or it is going to be a hung parliament and we are going to have a second referendum."