Vape shop owners on edge while Trump administration wavers on banning flavored e-cigarettes

Vape consumer advocate groups and vape storeowners around the country hold a rally outside of the White House to protest the proposed vaping flavor ban in Washington DC on November 9, 2019.

Christian Liriano is glued to his phone these days, anxiously awaiting any news on whether the Trump administration will ban flavored e-cigarettes.

Liriano, 27, owns a vape shop called Vape Hangar in Jacksonville, Florida. Two months ago, he thought he would be forced to close, as the Trump administration said it was preparing to ban all non-tobacco e-cigarette flavors.

Two months later, the administration appears to be reconsidering. A top tobacco regulator on Wednesday told Congress there is no final answer on whether the administration will pursue the ban. While officials waver, vape shop owners across the country like Liriano are looking for any indication of where the administration will land — and what will happen to their business.

"We're waiting to see what our president puts out," said Liriano, who opened his shop in 2014. "Until then, we're biting our fingernails and praying."

E-cigarettes are billed as a less harmful way for people to consume nicotine than cigarettes. Vape shop owners pride themselves in helping people quit smoking. But e-cigarettes have become enormously popular with teenagers over the past few years, prompting regulators to tighten regulations to limit youth access.

Faced with new data showing more than 5 million U.S. teens are now vaping, top Trump officials on Sept.11 announced the administration was preparing to ban all non-tobacco e-cigarette flavors, including mint and menthol. For vape shop owners, such a ban would mean they would need to close or fill their stores with other products.

After nearly two months of relative quiet, the White house last week abruptly cancelled meetings it had scheduled with companies and advocates to discuss the policy. That, along with the publication of two studies showing that teens prefer flavored e-cigarettes, prompted many industry and regulatory onlookers to anticipate the administration would unveil its plan on Tuesday.

"The feeling when that 2 a.m. [meeting cancellation] email came in was that fight was over at the federal level, at least for now," said Gregory Conley, president of the industry-funded American Vaping Association.

But Tuesday came and went without any announcement. Conley said he still felt like it was over. That changed Friday.

Outside the White House, Trump told reporters he would share the plan this week. Trump said the U.S. plans to raise the federal smoking age to 21 and said the administration has "a lot of people to look at it, including jobs." To many, this suggested the administration is backing off its original plan.

Trump in a tweet Monday said he would meet with "representatives of the Vaping industry, together with medical professionals and individual state representatives, to come up with an acceptable solution to the Vaping and E-cigarette dilemma. Children's health & safety, together with jobs, will be a focus!"

"At that point, certainly you feel like you've accomplished something because you've helped amplify an issue many people think is very minor to the point where the president of the United States tweeting about it and wanting to meet with at least some people that care about an issue," Conley said.

Vape shop owners and e-cigarette users have been pushing hard against banning flavors, saying it would send them back to smoking cigarettes. Conservative groups have argued the ban would cost Trump the election. They and vaping advocates organized a #WeVapeWeVote rally outside the White House on Saturday that drew hundreds of people.

Liriano has been vocal about his opposition to banning flavors, which he says make up at least 90% of his store's sales. He calls the White House and write emails to Trump and his local representatives every day, he said.