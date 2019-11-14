Skip Navigation
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway reveals new stake in furniture retailer RH, shares surge

Yun Li@YunLi626
Key Points
  • Berkshire Hathaway revealed new stake in RH, formerly known as Restoration Hardware.
  • Warren Buffett's conglomerate also added new investment in Occidental Petroleum worth around $332 million.
  • Berkshire decreased its stake in Wells Fargo by 7.7% to about 378 million shares.
Berkshire Hathaway owned 1.2 million shares of furniture retailer RH, formerly known as Restoration Hardware, at the end of the third quarter, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of RH surged 7.5% in after-hours trading on Thursday. The stock has rallied 41% this year.

Warren Buffett's conglomerate also revealed a new stake in Occidental Petroleum worth around $332 million, according to the company's 13-F filing. The filing documents the company's holdings as of end of September.

The filing showed Berkshire decreased its stake in Wells Fargo by 7.7% to about 378 million shares. Berkshire also trimmed its Phillips 66 stake by 6.7% to 5.2 million shares worth around $530 million, according to the filing.

Berkshire maintained its positions in Bank of America, Delta Air Lines, Bank of New York Mellon and Coca-Cola. It also owned 325 million shares of Kraft Heinz by the end of September.