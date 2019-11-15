Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Qualcomm, Nvidia, Apple & more

J.P. Morgan added Lyft as a top pick and said it liked significantly improved revenue and earnings as well as increased market share in the ride-hailing business.

"LYFT reported significantly better than expected revenue and EBITDA, as it continues to take share of an increasingly rational US rideshare market, thereby accelerating its path to profitability. ... LYFT also reiterated its expectation for consolidated EBITDA profit by 4Q21, though we continue to believe core rideshare can be profitable well before that, likely sometime in 2020. PTON also emphasized EBITDA profitability in its core US bike business. We continue to believe that the Street is not giving these companies enough credit."