Cramer's lightning round: I'm a buyer of Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo: "I am a buyer. Why? Because Charlie Scharf be running that."

Kinder Morgan: "You don't get have to get rid of it. It's just that I don't really like the pipeline stocks. Why? Because they frankly don't have any upside right now. You can sit there and own that and get the dividend but I don't recommend any mass limited partnerships or C corporations in that business."

Cronos Group: "I was wrong .. I said Canopy is no good, and Cronos has got all that money from Altria, so if you want to own ... a cannabis stock, that would now be the lower risk one. It turns out there is no lower risk cannabis stock. This stock is cheap on every single basis other than earnings. I said it's got a lot of cash, it's doing a lot of things right. But it's cannabis and that turned out to be a bust. Maybe one day it won't be."

Winnebago Industries: I don't mind Winnebago. It's a good stock to own if you believe the economy is going to stay strong. That's when it does well."

