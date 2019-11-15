Hulu is increasing the price of its Hulu + Live TV 22% starting Dec. 18

Hulu announced on Friday that it is increasing the price of its Hulu + Live TV to $54.99 per month, up from $44.99.

The price increase will begin on Dec. 18.

Hulu + Live TV combines live and on-demand television and was launched in 2017. The service includes more than 60 live channels including ESPN, Fox Sports, CNN, FX, TNT, Bravo and all major broadcast networks. In addition, the service includes all of Hulu's on-demand content.

Hulu said in its price increase release that the updated price "better reflects" all that is included with the service.

"Price changes are never easy to stomach, and we know that many people don't watch live television year-round, so we've made it easy for Hulu subscribers to switch back and forth between our plans to best suit their needs," Hulu said in a blog post.

Hulu recommended that customers should evaluate what kind of content they are consuming so they can better determine which plan works best for them during certain times of the year.

"If you love college football, choose Hulu + Live TV during the season, then switch to one of Hulu's less expensive on-demand plans when it's over," the company advised. "If you enjoy most of your TV on demand but really want to watch live election news, just switch to Hulu + Live TV for a few months."

Hulu's basic on-demand streaming plan that includes ads costs $5.99 per month.

This price increase comes just after Disney's new streaming service Disney+, which does not include live television, kicked off the streaming wars this week. Disney+ is priced at $6.99 per month while Netflix's most popular plan, which also doesn't include live television, costs $12.99 per month.