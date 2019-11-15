Supporting your adult children can ruin your retirement plans

Children are a tremendous responsibility, financially taxing and incredibly rewarding. And there inevitably comes a point where, as a parent, you need to cut the purse strings, confident you have raised an independent adult who can sustain themselves financially.

I recently had a meeting with husband and wife clients who have two daughters in their late 30s. One daughter, whom I will call "Jane," is single and lives in another state, and the other, "Joan," is a single mom who until recently lived with her parents. The parents have consistently, over the course of our relationship, supported their daughters despite this habit having a negative impact on their own financial situation.

Jane, who is 39, has been able to maintain a job and live on her own, but whenever something happens that is out of the norm, she relies on the bank of Mom and Dad to bail her out. Her parents have, for example, helped her pay for car repairs and other expenses that she should have budgeted for as a responsible adult.

Meanwhile, Joan, 37 years old, and her 9-year-old son lived with her parents. To my amazement, Joan did not pay rent, contribute to the household or even have a job. This all took a sudden turn when her parents decided that they needed to move to Florida to lower their own cost of living.

Their interstate move did not come without an added cost back home: helping Joan get situated on her own. They did not leave for Florida until they'd bought her a car, rented her an apartment, helped her find a job and then physically moved her personal items from their former home.

I was shocked that they had to move all of Joan's personal items to her new apartment and that she was not taking care of it herself. When I asked, I was told Joan did not have the time to move her own things now that she had to work. At least that's what she told her parents.