Wall Street is getting very bullish as stocks hit records. Here's why that's worrisome

A trader blows bubble gum during the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on August 1, 2019, in New York City.

As the S&P 500 has broken out of its trading range into record highs, euphoria has been growing — fast.

Technicians like Stephen Suttmeier at Bank of America Merrill Lynch have been positively giddy recently, noting a bullish rotation into cyclicals, but also to value from growth, high beta from low volatility, cyclicals from defensives and small caps from large caps.

It's not just technicians. Strategists and retail investors are gaga with enthusiasm:

1) Barclays says small caps are at an inflection point and poised to outperform: "Headwinds have subsided," they declare.

2) Mike Wilson's team at Morgan Stanley expects the cyclical rally will continue: "We think the stage is set for a restocking-driven recovery in Spring 2020 to extend the cyclical rally."

3) Morgan Stanley also loves the rotation: "We think a secular rotation from Growth to Value is beginning."

Even the average retail investor is getting bulled up. The American Association of Individual Investors' weekly sentiment survey showed 40.7% of respondents are bullish, the highest levels since May, while only 23.8% are bearish, also near the lowest levels since May.