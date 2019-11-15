Watch: Marie Yovanovitch testifies in round two of the Trump impeachment hearings

[The stream is slated to start at 9:00 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Marie Yovanovitch, the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine testifies Friday in the second round of public impeachment hearings before the House Intelligence Committee. She's the only witness appearing on Friday.

She has said in a prior closed-door session that she was the victim of a smear campaign by President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani and that the president personally pressured the State Department to remove her from her role, according to a transcript of that hearing.

She said the deputy secretary of state had told her in April after she lost her job that "the president had lost confidence in me," NBC News reported.

"He added that there had been a concerted campaign against me, and that the department had been under pressure from the president to remove me since the summer of 2018," Yovanovitch told lawmakers in her opening statement during the closed-door session last month.

Yovanovitch recalled that her removal came as the president and his allies found her to be an impediment to their desire to have the Ukrainians open investigations into his political rivals.

Read more: Public hearings start this week in the Trump impeachment probe. Here's what you need to know

The White House has pushed back against the impeachment probe, saying its officials would not cooperate, but Yovanovitch has defied that order.

Yovanovitch, who served in her role from 2016 to 2019, said in her testimony she was "incredulous that the U.S. government chose to remove an ambassador based, as best as I can tell, on unfounded and false claims by people with clearly questionable motives."

A top department official she said told her she had "done nothing wrong."

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.