Amazon is home to thriving businesses that turn TikTok memes into merchandise

Can I get a vibe check? More like, can I get a paycheck? On Amazon, you can. The sprawling e-commerce site that sells everything from furniture to pet supplies has also become home to a busy community of meme merchandisers looking to make a quick buck off of popular internet slang phrases like "Vibe check." Vibe check, which essentially equates to a wellness check-in from a friend, is just one of many memes made popular on social media platforms like TikTok, Facebook's Instagram, Reddit or Twitter and is now being monetized via merchandise on Amazon. Other memes like "Yeet," "I'm baby" and, of course, "OK boomer" are plastered across T-shirts, sweatshirts, hats and socks, forever immortalized despite the internet's increasingly short attention span. Elsewhere, shoppers can buy a T-shirt that says "Respect the drip, Karen," a meme popularized on TikTok. In the video, a teen instructs Karen (a moniker that makes fun of a particular type of Generation X woman) to respect his outfit. Slang terms used both on and off TikTok, like "and I oop," which is used when someone catches you by surprise, and "bet," a replacement for "OK sure," are also inscribed on T-shirts.

An example of a "Respect the Drip, Karen" sweatshirt sold on Amazon. Amazon

Finding the next best meme to monetize requires sellers to remain tapped into the places where users, often members of Generation Z (age 22 and under), are sharing them. For Jonathan Garriss, CEO of novelty merchandise maker Gotham City Online, that means paying less attention to Facebook, which he said has become saturated with outdated memes. Instead, he relies on staff who frequent more youth-oriented spaces, like Reddit, while monitoring search trends to see what's gaining popularity. "We try to find memes that have a little more staying power," Garriss said. "There are things that are popular this week and not popular the next. We try to avoid those." Gotham City Online sells novelty T-shirts via its subsidiary, Pop Threads, on Amazon. Aside from retro and pop culture inspired gear, Pop Threads sells clothing that references popular memes, including Crying Michael Jordan, "Here Comes Dat Boi" and Kermit the Frog sipping tea.

An example of a "Yeet" shirt sold by Pop Threads. Amazon

While the company dabbles in meme merchandise, it doesn't represent the majority of Gotham City's sales because "it's tough to have a business that just chases those trends," Garriss said. Online clothing retailer Shirtwascash has witnessed meme merchandising evolve over the years since the site launched in 2014. The site started by crowdsourcing memes from 4chan, then Reddit and later expanded to include original designs. Shirtwascash Founder Ardon Lukasiewicz, who goes by the pseudonym Based anon, said he doesn't sell his merchandise on Amazon because he likes to remain "under the radar" to avoid copycats. The site offers T-shirts with classic memes like poorly drawn Sonic and the Shiba Inu doge, but also offers merchandise with newer memes including the conspiracy theory meme "Jeffery Epstein didn't kill himself" and "OK boomer." Like other retailers, Lukasiewicz tries to choose memes that he feels will last more than a couple days or weeks. Taking a "fast fashion approach" to meme merchandise is often a gamble, he said. In some cases, meme merchandise can extend the shelf-life of a certain topic, as is the case with the Epstein merchandise, or it can shed light on an important issue. "The OK boomer meme is a rare meme that's actually kind of important," Lukasiewicz said. "The general use is annoying, but I personally think it shows that boomers, which aren't necessarily an age group as much as an ideology, should join us in the digital age so that it's not just young people trying to create change."

An example of an "OK Boomer" Christmas sweater sold by Shirtwascash. Shirtwascash