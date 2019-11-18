Big Machine said it has reached agreement with American Music Awards producer, allowing Taylor Swift to perform older materials at awards

Big Machine Label Group said it has reached an agreement with Dick Clark Productions that will allow artists' performances to stream after shows and for re-broadcast. Dick Clark Productions produces the American Music Awards.

This comes after an ongoing public battle between Swift and music industry executives Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun and the record label, which most recently involved Swift saying the label would not allow her to perform her older music at the AMAs.

In a statement to CNBC, Big Machine Label Group said:

"The Big Machine Label Group and Dick Clark Productions announce that they have come to terms on a licensing agreement that approves their artists' performances to stream post show and for re-broadcast on mutually approved platforms. This includes the upcoming American Music Awards performances. It should be noted that recording artists do not need label approval for live performances on television or any other live media. Record label approval is only needed for contracted artists' audio and visual recordings and in determining how those works are distributed."

Dick Clark Productions did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for confirmation of the agreement.

Last week, Swift said via social media that Borchetta and Braun were "exercising tyrannical control" and blocking her from performing her old music in the AMAs and for an upcoming Netflix documentary.

"Guys — It's been announced recently that the American Music Awards will be honoring me with the Artist of the Decade Award at this year's ceremony. I've been planning to perform a medley of my hits throughout the decade on the show. Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun have now said that I'm not allowed to perform my old songs on television because they claim that would be re-recording my music before I'm allowed to next year."

Big Machine Label Group said in a statement that at "no point did we say Taylor could not perform on the AMAs or block her Netflix special."