'The motivation is on their side,' BNP Paribas executive says on access to China's financial markets

China is undergoing a "fundamental change" in the way it views investment from foreign banks, said CG Lai, the chief executive of BNP Paribas China, on Monday.

"They are opening to us," Lai said at CNBC's East Tech West conference in the Nansha district of Guangzhou, China.

"It is to their benefit," he told CNBC's Geoff Cutmore, "So the motivation is on their side, not on the foreign bank trying to push them."

As the Chinese economy swings from manufacturing to being more service-oriented, the country is looking to insulate itself from external market forces, including ongoing trade uncertainty, Lai said. In September, BNP Paribas and other banks were granted debt underwriting licenses, which Lai said is a "first step," signaling more robust access to foreign banks.