Leaders of Guangdong province talk up potential of the region

Chen Anming, Deputy Secretary-General of Guangdong Provincial Government at CNBC's East Tech West conference in Nanzhou, Guangdong in China on Nov. 18, 2019.

China's coastal province of Guangdong is a major economic powerhouse and becoming a leader in innovation and technology in the country, according to Chen Anming, deputy secretary-general of Guangdong's provincial government.

"Guangdong right now is not only the largest provincial economy in the country but also the province with the most technological capabilities," Chen said at the opening ceremony of CNBC's East Tech West conference which kicked off in the Nansha district in Guangdong province on Monday.

In 2018 alone, more than 270 billion yuan ($38.5 billion) was spent on research and development in technology and innovation, he said.

"Today, we have some of the brightest tech disruptors and industry experts here at the event. I hope the guests today can use the platform to exchange knowledge, engage in discussions and enhance the innovation in the Greater Bay Area," Chen said, according to CNBC's translation of his remarks in Mandarin.

The Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area is made up of nine Chinese cities in Guangdong province and two special administrative territories, Hong Kong and Macau.