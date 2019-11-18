More efficient working may not lead to a 4-day week, WEF deputy says

Just because you work more efficiently, doesn't mean you'll get to work any less.

In fact, it may mean you get a bigger workload, said Danil Kerimi, head of Fourth Industrial Revolution Platforms at the World Economic Forum (WEF).

"If you have more productivity and efficiency, you just get to do more," Kerimi said at CNBC's East Tech West conference in the Nansha district of Guangzhou, .

As new technology — artificial intelligence and augmented reality, among others — increases our efficiency, companies around the world are already experimenting with a four-day workweek. Microsoft Japan earlier this month announced that cutting work hours had led to a 40% jump in productivity.