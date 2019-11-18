Tech firms are not the greatest threat for banks — lack of innovation is, says Russia's largest bank

Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Sberbank of Russia, David Rafalovsky speaks on global developments in information and cloud technologies sector during an exclusive interview in Moscow, Russia on June 28, 2019.

As major technology firms continue to flex their financial services muscles, competition is mounting on an already crowded banking sector.

But, according to David Rafalovsky, chief technology officer at Russia's state-owned Sberbank, it will take more than the cache of big brands for tech companies to compete with banking incumbents.

"I think it's a bit more complex than just having a banking licence and a lot of capital," Rafalovsky said of the shifting banking landscape at the opening day of CNBC's East Tech West conference in the Nansha district of Guangzhou, China.

"It's the ability to build tailor-made products with financial components and non-financial components."

Last week, Google became the latest Big Tech firm to bolster its financial services with the launch of new checking accounts — codenamed Cache — from next year. The move comes hot on the heels of Facebook's new payments platform, Facebook Pay, and, earlier this year, Apple's credit card.