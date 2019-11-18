Chinese auto executive identifies what's holding back self-driving cars

The technology behind self-driving cars has advanced in recent years, but the vehicles still have a long way to go before becoming a common feature on the roads, said an executive from a a major Chinese automaker.

Some of the hurdles impeding self-driving cars include legal restrictions, people's mobility habits, and technology that's still changing and maturing, Feng Xingya, president of Guangzhou Automobile Group or GAC, said on Monday at CNBC's East Tech West conference in the Nansha district of Guangzhou city, China.

"A self-driving system is a developing concept," Feng said in Mandarin translated by CNBC. He added that the technology behind such vehicles are still being developed, with breakthroughs coming in batches.

In the near future, it's possible that self-driving cars will be allowed in specific areas or buildings, said Feng. But having autonomous cars on all roads would require factors to work together, he said. Among those factors are legislation and people's acceptance of such vehicles.